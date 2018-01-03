Cottonseed oil cake futures improve on short covering

cake prices recovered by Rs 12.50 to Rs 1,775.50 per in futures trade today on low levels buying by participants in line with regaining strength in spot markets.



Marketmen said besides, covering up of positions by the speculators, fall in supplies and gearing up in demand in spot markets mainly reflected uptrend here in cake futures prices.



At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange counter, cake delivery for January revived by Rs 12.50 or 0.71 per cent to Rs 1,775.50 per quintal, with the business turnover of 66,270 open lots.Likewise, the delivery for the most traded February retrieved by Rs 9 or 0.50 percent to Rs 1,792 per quintal, with an open interest of 73,050 lots.

