Cottonseed oil cake futures lift 1.35 per cent

cake prices bounced by 1.35 per cent to Rs 1,874.50 per in futures trading today on accumulation of positions by the operators in line with firm physical markets.



At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange counter, cake futures prices spurted by Rs 25 or 1.35 per cent to Rs 1,874.50 per quintal, with an open interest of 39,730 lots.



In a similar way, the delivery for the most traded January month contract surged by Rs 22 or 1.20 per cent to Rs 1,848 per quintal, having an open interest of 95,070 lots.

