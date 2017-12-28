Cottonseed oil cake futures recover 1.81%

cake prices increased Rs 1.81 per cent to Rs 1,825 per in futures trade today on covering by speculators.



Marketmen attributed he revival in futures prices to upbeat sentiments in spot markets, where prices regained strength on rise in demand from amid halt in supplies from growing regions.



At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, cake delivery for January contract climbed Rs 32.50, or 1.81 per cent, to Rs 1,825 per quintal, with the business turnover of 90,390 open lots.Likewise, the delivery for February contract jumped up by Rs 32.50, or 1.79 per cent, to Rs 1,852 per quintal, with an open interest of 46,750 lots.

