JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Refined soya oil futures extend gain on strong demand

Bill to replace Medical Council to benefit profession: Govt
Business Standard

Cottonseed oil cake futures slip on weak spot demand

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Cottonseed oil cake prices fell further by Rs 16.50 to Rs 1,755 per quintal in futures trade today as speculators continuously offloaded holdings on weak physical demand.

Marketmen said a weak trend in spot markets due to muted demand from animal feed makers amid ample stocks on heavy supplies reflected the trend in cottonseed oilcake futures prices too.


At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, cottonseed oil cake for delivery in January contract slipped Rs 16.50, or 0.93 per cent, to Rs 1,755 per quintal, with an open interest of 76,380 lots.

The delivery for the February contracts followed suit and fell Rs 15.50, or 0.87 per cent, to Rs 1,776 per quintal, having a business turnover of 60,440 open lots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, January 02 2018. 12:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements