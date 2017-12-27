Cottonseed oil cake futures soften on profit booking

Cottonseed cake prices turned weak by Rs 51 to Rs 4,422 per in futures trading today as speculators were engaged in profit booking at existing levels, pressured by downbeat physical sentiment.



Marketmen said besides profit selling by traders at higher levels, increased supplies and slackness in demand for animal feed makers at spot markets weighed on cottonseed cake futures prices.



At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange counter, cottonseed cake delivery for the February month contract plunged by Rs 51 or 1.14 per cent to Rs 4,422 per quintal, depicting an open interest of 15,300 lots.Likewise, the delivery for the most active January month contract slumped by Rs 39 or 0.88 percent to Rs 4,372 per quintal, with the business turnover of 67,620 lots.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)