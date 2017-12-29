Cottonseed oilcake futures slip 1.43%

Cottonseed oilcake prices weakened by Rs 26 to Rs 1,797 per in futures trading today on fresh liquidation of positions by speculators, in line with a weak trend at spot markets.



At the National Commodity and Derivative Exchange, cottonseed oilcake for delivery in February contracts slumped Rs 26, or 1.43 per cent, to Rs 1,797 per quintal, with an open interest of 46,120 lots.



Cottonseed oilcake for delivery in January contracts dropped Rs 24, or 1.34 per cent, to Rs 1,773.50 per quintal, with the business turnover of 88,180 lots.Marketmen said, apart from profit-booking by participants, a weak trend at physical markets due to low demand led to the fall in prices.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)