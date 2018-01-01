Couple booked for running fake placement agency

A couple was booked for allegedly running a fake placement agency and several people by promising them jobs, a said today.



Acting on a complaint lodged by a victim, police registered an FIR against the agency owner, and his wife Dolly Sharma alias Hina Malik at station.



The duo allegedly took Rs 25,000 from Anurag Gangwar, a resident of Noida, on the pretext of providing him a job, the said.Gangwar claimed that the couple had duped several other people in the past, he said.The accused had also threatened him of dire consequences if he reported the matter to police, the said, adding that a search is underway to nab the two.

