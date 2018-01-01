JUST IN
Speech, hearing impaired Pakistani boy being sent back

Couple booked for running fake placement agency

Press Trust of India  |  Noida 

A couple was booked for allegedly running a fake placement agency and duping several people by promising them jobs, a police officer said today.

Acting on a complaint lodged by a victim, police registered an FIR against the agency owner, Pawan Sharma and his wife Dolly Sharma alias Hina Malik at Sector-20 police station.


The duo allegedly took Rs 25,000 from Anurag Gangwar, a resident of Noida, on the pretext of providing him a job, the officer said.

Gangwar claimed that the couple had duped several other people in the past, he said.

The accused had also threatened him of dire consequences if he reported the matter to police, the officer said, adding that a search is underway to nab the two.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, January 01 2018. 19:31 IST

