Couple dies of swine flu; total deaths 12 in last fortnight in Coimbatore

The couple's son and daughter have also been admitted to the Govt hospital with swine flu symptoms

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

With a milk vendor and his wife succumbing to swine flu, the total number of deaths due to the disease has risen to 12 in and around Coimbatore city in the last 15 days.

Dhandapani, a resident of a village in Madukkarai on the city outskrits, was suffering from high fever for the last one week and was being treated at a local hospital. As he tested H1N1 positive, he was taken to the Government Hospital here, but died on the way on February 10, hospital sources said.

His wife Mallika (48) also developed the symptoms and was being treated at Madukkarai hospital. She was taken to the Government Hospital and died late last night, they said.

With this, the total number of deaths due to swine flu has risen to 12 in the last 15 days.

The couple's son Santhanakrishnan (27) and daughter Marakatham (22) have also been admitted to the Government hospital with swine flu symptoms, hospital sources said.

