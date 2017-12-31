Court awards Rs 1 lakh as damages to US brand Levi Strauss

Two persons have been directed to pay Rs 1 lakh as damages to US-based manufacturing brand Levi by a for infringement and selling using its name and logo.



Additional directed defendants and Mahto, who were running their business in and Bihar, to pay the damages for using a "deceptively similar" of Levi's.



"The impugned trademark/label adopted and being used by defendants in relation to their impugned goods and business are identical, deceptively similar to the plaintiff's label, in each and every respect including phonetically, visually, structurally," the noted while recording the submission of the for Levi's."The suit is decreed in favour of the plaintiff (Levi's) and against defendants... with punitive and compensatory damages for a sum of Rs 50,000 each," the said.The order came on a suit filed by Levi Strauss, based in SanFrancisco, alleging that the defendant was found selling jeans, apparel, sports wear other goods under itsThe suit filed by the company alleged that the defendants, who were engaged in manufacturing and marketing of readymade garments, sporting goods, footwear, and other related products, adopted and started using the trademark/ label Levi's.It said that the duo was indulging in counterfeiting the impugned goods, which is in complete violation of plaintiff's statutory and common right in the said label/trade name.The defendant also copied the artistic features involved in the company's label and was infringing its copyright involved in its said trademark, Levi's alleged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)