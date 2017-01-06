Court reserves order in coal scam case against ex-coal secy H C Gupta

He and five others allegedly made irregularities in a Madhya Pradesh coal block allocation to an accused firm

A special in New Delhi has reserved for February 7 its order in a case against former coal secretary and five others relating to alleged irregularities in allocation of a coal block in to an accused firm.



Special Judge reserved its verdict after and the accused, including Gupta, two senior government officials, K S and K C Samria, firm (KSSPL), its managing director Ahluwalia and chartered accountant Amit Goyal, concluded their arguments.



was the then joint secretary in the Ministry of Coal, while Samria was the then director (coal allocation-I) section in the ministry. This is the first case involving any public servant in which the has reserved its order.



The case pertains to alleged irregularities in allocation of Thesgora-B Rudrapuri coal block in to KSSPL.



During the hearing in the case, had alleged that the application filed by for the coal block was incomplete and was supposed to be rejected by the Ministry of Coal as it was not in accordance with the guidelines issued.



had charged that the firm had misrepresented about its net worth and existing capacity, adding that state government had also not recommended the firm for the allocation of any coal block.



The accused, however, denied the allegations during the arguments.



The had in October last year framed charges against the accused observing that former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh was kept in the "dark" by Gupta, who had prima facie violated the law and the trust reposed on him on the issue of coal block allocation.



Around eight different charge sheets have been filed against Gupta and proceedings are going on individually. The Supreme had recently dismissed his plea seeking joint trial in all these cases.

