Court to pronounce verdict in Arms Act case against Salman Khan on Jan 18

A court here on Monday fixed January 18 for pronouncing the verdict in the case against and asked the actor to be present on that date.



The court of chief judicial magistrate fixed the date after the final arguments from both the sides completed today.



Magistrate directed Khan to be present in the court during pronouncement of the order.



Final arguments of the case had started on December 9 last year.



A case against Khan had been registered under the by police in October 1998 for alleged use and possession of arms with expired license during alleged poaching of two black bucks in Kankani village.



The case was filed by the forest department. If convicted, Khan could face imprisonment for seven years.

Press Trust of India