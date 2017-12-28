CPI(M) worker attacked in Kannur

A CPI(M) worker suffered in an attack by suspected workers at in the politically volatile district.



Police said the legs of the 55-year-old Chandran were almost severed in the attack and he has been rushed to the



The ruling CPI(M) alleged that the activists were behind the attack.The attack comes a day after a bilateral peace meeting of the leaders of CPI(M) and was held in Kannur in the presence of Mir Mohammed Ali, in which both parties agreed to initiate peace efforts in areas that had witnessed violence recently.In Thiruvananthapuram, CPI(M) area committee member of Vanchiyoor, S L Saju, was attacked by an armed gang late last night.He has been admitted to the medical college hospital here withCPI(M) alleged that BJP- activists were behind the attack. A hartal is being observed in the area of the incident.On December 19, Praveen, an worker, was critically injured after he was attacked by a group of unidentified persons in Kannur. He suffered in the attack.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)