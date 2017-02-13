With crackdown on illegal criminals, Trump says he's keeping poll promise

US President on Sunday defended the ongoing crackdown on illegal criminals, saying he is merely fulfilling his election promise and only removing gang members and drug dealers.

"The crackdown on illegal criminals is merely the keeping of my campaign promise. Gang members, drug dealers and are being removed!" Trump said in a tweet.

Trump's tweet came amidst reports that the law enforcement officials as part of the drive have also netted out some immigrants without criminal record.

Defending Trump's decision, the said: "Right now, as a result of the President's order, greatly expanded and more vigorous immigration enforcement activities are taking place. It is true that operation cross-check is something that happens every year. But this year, we've taken new and greater steps to remove criminal aliens from our communities," Stephen Miller, the Policy Advisor, told Fox News in an interview.

"I had a phone call yesterday with someone from DHS who talked about an immigration enforcement activity at 4:00 in the morning where a gang member was removed, a wife beater, somebody who was a threat to public safety, with a long arrest record. But because they didn't have the right kinds of convictions, they weren't considered a priority by the previous administration," he said.

"Because of President Trump's actions, innocent people are now being kept out of harm's way. And we as a country spend too little time thinking about the effects of open borders on vulnerable communities, including our migrant communities, lawful migrants trying to get their start in this country who have to deal with the scourge of cartel violence, the scourge of gangs, the scourge of violent criminals, that we're now removing from this country," Miller said.

In another interview to ABC news, Miller said it would be improper, unethical, and wrong for her and the to pick up the phone and call an ICE officer and try to interfere in their work.

"What would you, if I picked up the phone and called an FBI agent and said, I know you're investigating a tax evasion case, and I know the person you're investigating is a convicted felon. And I know they've absconded from justice, burn ... I want you to pretend none of that happened, burn the file, go back to your desk, don't do anything. Would that be ethical and appropriate action for me to take?" he asked.

"And if we remove ten criminal aliens and we end up saving as a result one or two or three or four American lives, then that is something that is magnificent because somewhere across this country today there is some young child facing some unknown danger and that danger will be eliminated because of some enforcement action that we're going the take in the coming days. And that is something we should celebrate, not criticise," Miller said.