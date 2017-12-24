Craig Overton out of England lineup for 4th Ashes test

right-arm seam bowler won't play in the Ground Test against because of a fractured rib.



Overton, who made his test debut in earlier this month, was diagnosed with a cracked rib during the third test in which won to regain the Ashes.



After being struck in the ribs when batting in Adelaide, Overton exacerbated the damage when he tumbled attempting to take a catch off his own inThe and Wales Board confirmed today that Overton won't play in beginning Tuesday.Uncapped paceman is reported to be set to make his debut to replace Overton.Curran, an uncapped right-arm bowler, was only added to England's Ashes squad when was ruled out at the start of the tour due toThe 22-year-old Curran, who was born in South Africa, played a one-day international and three Twenty20 matches for earlier this year.

