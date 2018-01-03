CREDAI pegs real estate prices to go up due to input costs

Confederation of Developers' Association of has said prices could rise due to rising input costs.



Raw materials like sand, which was earlier available at Rs 35 per cubic feet was being sold at Rs 135 per cubic feet while a which costs Rs 270 was being sold at Rs 330 per bag, Chennai, President, said.



" feels there will be a rise in the prices that cannot be avoided due to rise in raw material costs", Krishn said in a press release.developers would be 'compelled' to pass the additional input costs to home buyers, he said.have also gone up from the earlier Rs 34,000 per tonne to Rs 47,000 per tonne.The overall increase in construction cost was expected to be around Rs 400 per square foot, he added.

