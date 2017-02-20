TRENDING ON BS
Ranji cricketer drives car onto Andheri station platform at rush hour

Singh is likely to be booked under sections of the Railway Act

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

Harpreet Singh
A crowd gathers around cricketer Harpreet Singh's car, after he drove it directly onto a platform at the Andheri station, in Mumbai. Photo: Twitter (@ANI_news)

A cricketer allegedly drove his car onto the platform of a suburban railway station during rush hour this morning leading to chaos on the premises, police said.

Ranji cricket player Harpreet Singh drove his four-wheeler directly onto platform no 1 of one of the busiest suburban stations at around 7.20 am, a Railway Protection Force (RPF) official said.

The car was immediately confiscated by RPF officials. Singh was taken into custody and he was being quizzed, he said.

The incident caused chaos at the Andheri railway station as daily commuters were rushing to catch the local trains to their offices.

Singh is likely to be booked under sections of the Railway Act.

Further details were awaited.

