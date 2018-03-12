Criminal carrying reward of Rs 25,000 held

-
The Khoda Police has arrested a rewarded criminal who was also an active member of the notorious Anil Dujana gang. The police said they had declared a Rs-25,000 reward on his arrest as he was wanted in two murder cases in the Gautama Budh Nagar district. City Superintendent of Police Akash Tomar said the police arrested Arun Kumar of Jhuman Pura village of G B Nagar yesterday from near the flyover at Hindan Canal at NH-24 based on a tip-off. Upon his frisking, a pistol and three cartridges were recovered from him, he said.
During interrogation, Tomar confessed to have killed Narendra Sharma with the help of his accomplices in 2013 over a land dispute, he said. Later during the trial of the case in 2015, to mount pressure on the litigant and witnesses, Arun and accomplices gunned down constable Nitin Kumar who was deputed for the security of complainant and his father Ram Kumar, the officer added.
