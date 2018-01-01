Criminal who escaped from police custody arrested

A notorious criminal, who had escaped from police custody six months ago, was arrested here, a said today.



Sonu alias Sobran, carrying a reward of Rs 15,000 on his head, was arrested last night after a brief shoot-out with police, the said.



Several cases of loot and robbery were registered against Sonu at various police stations, he said.Meanwhile, arrested four suspected criminals yesterday and seized two country-made pistols, two motorcycles and several from their possession.They were identified as Mukeem, Nafees, Asraf and Pramod, the police said.

