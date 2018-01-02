Crisil launches index to track FPI investments in fixed mrkts

Rating agency today launched an index to measure the performance of of foreign portfolio investors (FPI) in the fixed- market.



The index would serve as benchmark for performance of in securities, and 'AAA' as well as 'AA' rated corporate bonds with residual maturity greater than three years.



"The indices have significance because of rising in fixed- securities and progressive hikes in the limits prescribed by the Reserve of (RBI) in its medium-term framework introduced in October 2015," Research said in a statement."Since 2011, the investment limit has shot up from Rs 436 billion to Rs 2,893 billon for G-secs, and from 1,865 billion to Rs 2,273 billion for corporate bonds," Vidyadharan added.The index, which constructed based on the regulatory restrictions for FPIs and its investment trends in domestic fixed- securities, has generated annualised returns of 9.15 per cent over the past five years.Utilisation of limit for investment by FPIs stands at 95 per cent in corporate bonds and 84 per cent in gilts today, said."Indeed, at Rs 1,988 billion, the net debt investment of FPIs in 2017 was the highest since 2002, barring only 2014," it added.Apart from the index, maintains 47 indices across the bond, gilt, market, hybrid and commodity segments, which are used by asset managers for benchmarking their products and portfolios.

