Pak authorities suspend cross-LoC trade along Srinagar-Muzaffarabad route

Authorities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday suspended cross-LoC trade along the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad route.
"We have received a letter from authorities on the other side (of the LoC) saying the trade on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad route will remain suspended for this week," a senior official said here.
He said no reasons were given for suspending the trade, which takes place from Tuesday to Friday every week between the traders of Jammu and Kashmir and PoK.
The decision to suspend the trade comes four days after Mohammad Yoususf Shah, a driver from Chakoti in PoK, was arrested following recovery of 66.5 kiligrams of heroin and brown sugar, worth over Rs 300 crore, from his vehicle.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU