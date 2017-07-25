Pak authorities suspend cross-LoC trade along Srinagar-Muzaffarabad route

Authorities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday suspended cross- along the Srinagar- route.



"We have received a letter from authorities on the other side (of the LoC) saying the on Srinagar- route will remain suspended for this week," a senior official said here.



He said no reasons were given for suspending the trade, which takes place from Tuesday to Friday every week between the of and PoK.The decision to suspend the comes four days after Mohammad Yoususf Shah, a driver from Chakoti in PoK, was arrested following recovery of 66.5 kiligrams of and brown sugar, worth over Rs 300 crore, from his