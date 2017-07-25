TRENDING ON BS
Business Standard

Pak authorities suspend cross-LoC trade along Srinagar-Muzaffarabad route

No reasons were given for suspending the trade which takes place between the traders of J&K & PoK

Press Trust of India  |  Srinagar 

An Indian Army jawan patrolling at the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, days after ceasefire violations by the Pakistan Army in Krishna Ghati sector. Photo: PTI
Authorities in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) on Tuesday suspended cross-LoC trade along the Srinagar-Muzaffarabad route.

"We have received a letter from authorities on the other side (of the LoC) saying the trade on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad route will remain suspended for this week," a senior official said here.


He said no reasons were given for suspending the trade, which takes place from Tuesday to Friday every week between the traders of Jammu and Kashmir and PoK.

The decision to suspend the trade comes four days after Mohammad Yoususf Shah, a driver from Chakoti in PoK, was arrested following recovery of 66.5 kiligrams of heroin and brown sugar, worth over Rs 300 crore, from his vehicle.

