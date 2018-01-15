Cross-LoC travel suspended as tension grips LoC

The cross- travel between Jammu and and Pakistan-occupied (PoK) has been suspended due to tension on the following the killing of seven Pakistani soldiers in retaliatory action by the Indian in district today. "Cross- travel has been suspended after shelling and firing along the Line of Control (LoC) and the tension that followed," of Trade and Travel, Poonch, told PTI. The Pakistani troops this morning violated ceasefire and resorted to shelling and firing along the in Mendhar sector of district, forcing the to retaliate.

Seven Pakistani soldiers, including a Major, were killed and four others injured when the targetd their posts. Earlier, the cross- travel and trade via the Poonch- Rawalakot road had resumed in early November last year after remaining suspended for nearly four months. Heavy Pakistani shelling along the in district in July then had forced its suspension. The trade and travel between the divided families of and PoK through Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing point in had begun in 2006. It was considered a major confidence-building exercise between and

