CRPF DG visits camp attacked by JeM militants in Pulwama

Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today visited the camp in district of Jammu and Kashmir where three militants killed five paramilitary personnel in a pre-dawn attack on Sunday.



Bhatnagar was briefed on the counter operation launched by the troopers following the attack, a said.



The operation lasted for nearly 36 hours and ended last evening with the recovery of the body of the third militant. The bodies of two terrorists had been recovered on Sunday."The DG took stock of the buildings and the incident site. He was briefed about the sequence of events and how all the three terrorists were neutralised and what roles were played by different (security) teams," he said.Bhatnagar praised the bravery of the officers and the jawans who participated in the operation, the said.He honoured them with the DG's Commendation Disc and Certificate. rewards were also given to the jawans, the said.Five personnel were killed and three injured when heavily-armed militants had attacked theThe DG assured "best possible care" to the family of the soldiers who died in the attack, he added.

