CRPF jawan awarded life term for killing 2 senior officers

A court here has sentenced a CRPF jawan to life imprisonment for killing two of his senior officers after he was denied leave in 2010. Fast yesterday awarded life sentence to Rahul Kumar, a resident of district in Uttar Pradesh, who had shot dead a commandant and a of the CRPF, Additional Public Prosecutor said. Kumar was part of a CRPF team that had been deployed here during the 2010 Assembly elections, he said. He had applied for leave which was turned down by When Kumar misbehaved with him, he was reprimanded, Singh said. On October 9, 2010, Kumar barged into a room where Diwan was seating along with R N Pandey.

The jawan sprayed the two officials with bullets from an AK-47 rifle, he said. An FIR was subsequently registered at station upon the complaint of Ram Lal, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)