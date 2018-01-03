CRPF jawan killed in Pulwama attack cremated with state honour

The mortal remains of jawan Rajendra Nain, who was killed by militants in an attack on the force's camp in on Sunday, were consigned to flames with full state honour in Rajasthan's Churu district.



Nain was cremated at his native village in Gaurisar.



His one-and-a-half-year-old daughter lit the funeral pyre.A large number of villagers, officials from CRPF, district administration, and police paid their homage.Nain was one the five personnel killed in the pre- dawn militant attack on the paramilitary force's camp in Pulwama district of on Sunday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)