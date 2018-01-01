Crude palm oil futures gain 0.61% as demand picks up

Crude palm prices were up 0.61 per cent at Rs 559.50 per 10 kg in futures trade today as speculators built up fresh positions, taking positive cues from spot market on pick up in demand.



At the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude palm for delivery in January rose Rs 3.40, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 559.50 per 10 kg in business turnover of 44 lots.



Similarly, the for delivery February contracts traded higher by Rs 3.10, or 0.55 per cent, to Rs 562.50 per 10 kg in 4 lots.Analysts said fresh positions created by participants after uptick in demand in the spot market against tight stocks position due to restricted supplies from producing regions led to the rise in crude palm prices in futures trade.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)