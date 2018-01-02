Cruise tourists with e-visa exempted from biometric enrolment

With a view to promote cruise tourism in India, cruise tourists with will now be exempted from the requirement of biometric enrolment till December 31, 2020, the said today.



This will make immigration clearance of such passengers faster, leaving them with more time to spend on shore, it said, adding that this is also an important factor that helps cruise lines decide whether or not to include a destination in their itinerary.



The step assumes significance as based on the schedule of arrivals of cruise ships for season 2017-18 and 2019-20, many of the cruise ships coming to are mega ships with 2,000 -4,000 passengers on board."In order to promote cruise tourism in the country, and make an attractive cruise tourist destination, the Ministry of Home Affairs has, on request of the Ministry of Shipping, exempted cruise tourists arriving with from the requirement of biometric enrolment for a period of three years i.e. till December 31, 2020," Ministry of Shipping said in a statement.The shipping ministry has been working towards simplifying the immigration clearance procedure and providing passengers with a customer friendly and hassle free logistics process when they embark on or disembark from their cruise at the Indian ports, it added.has been in place in the five major ports of Mumbai, Mormugao, New Mangalore, & Chennai.Till now biometrics of passengers were required at of first arrival for immigration clearance.However, with the existing facilities at the cruise terminals at these ports, the immigration procedure was taking more than the internationally accepted norm of clearing immigration for all cruise passengers in a maximum of 90 minutes, the said.Most of the current cruise passengers are expected to arrive on e-visa, and biometric enrolment of all these passengers would slow down immigration clearance, the statement said.The simplified immigration clearance procedure is part of a series of steps to attract and enhance cruise passenger experience at the major ports.The standard operating procedures to handle cruise was revised earlier and is being implemented uniformly at all ports."In November, 2017 major ports reduced their tariffs for 3 years by 42-67 per cent to make it attractive for cruise lines to visit Major ports now change a single comprehensive uniform rate of USD 0.35 per GRT (gross register tonnage)," the said.

