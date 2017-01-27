Cryogenic Upper Stage for GSLV Mk III tested successfully

The first flight stage for 'GSLV MkIII-D1' mission is in an advanced stage of realisation

has successfully tested its indigenously developed engine in a major step forward for its landmark 'GSLV Mk III' rocket, scheduled for launch within the first quarter this year.



engines are used in the upper stage of a rocket launch as they provide the maximum thrust to a launcher vehicle.



The upper stage, designated as C25, was tested on January 25 for 50 seconds at Propulsion Complex (IPRC) at Mahendragiri in Tamil Nadu, demonstrating all the stage operations, the space agency said.



The performance of the stage during the test was as predicted, it said, adding that this was the first test in a series of two tests. The next one was planned for a flight duration of 640 seconds.



The 50 second test is a significant milestone in the development of indigenous propulsion technology, said, adding that the successful hot test of the stage in the first attempt itself demonstrates the agency's ability to work in new areas like technology.



The development of C25 stage began with the approval of GSLV MkIII, the next generation launch vehicle of ISRO, capable of launching 4 ton class spacecraft in Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO).



The vehicle consists of two solid strap-on motors, one earth storable liquid core stage and the upper stage.



The C25 stage is the most powerful upper stage developed by and uses and Liquid Hydrogen propellant combination.



The stage carries 27.8 tons of propellants loaded in two independent tanks.



The first flight stage for 'GSLV MkIII-D1' mission is in an advanced stage of realisation. It is scheduled to launch GSAT-19 during first quarter of 2017.



The flight engine has been successfully tested in the High Altitude Test facility and integrated with the flight stage, said.



said the C25 stage was conceptualised, designed and realised by Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC), ISRO's lead Centre for Propulsion, with support from various System Development Agencies from other three Centres of - Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Propulsion Complex (IPRC) and Sathish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC).

