Crypto-currencies not legal tender in India: Govt

Bitcoins or such crypto-currencies are not and those indulging in such transactions are doing it at their own risk, Minister Jaitley said today as several members expressed concerns over trading on these platforms.



During the in Rajya Sabha, member Kanimozhi wanted to know whether the was considering regulating crypto-currencies such as and ethereum, as "accounts for more than 11 per cent" of such trade globally.



Jaitley emphasised that the Centre's consistent position was that such currencies were not"The is examining the matter. A committee under the chairmanship of secretary, department of economic affairs, is deliberating over all issues related to to propose specific actions to be taken," he said.He said while repeated message was being given that such currencies are not legal tender, more detailed steps would be taken once the report of the committee is submitted.

