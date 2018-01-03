CWC readies Rs 4,750 crore DPR for Ujh project in J&K

The (CWC) has prepared a Rs 4,750 crore Detailed Project Report (DPR) of Ujh multipurpose project including construction of a dam on river Ujh.



"CWC has prepared a revised DPR of Rs 4,750 crore and submitted the same to the department on December 28 last year for necessary approvals.



"The DPR is presently under examination," for PHE, Irrigation and Flood Control, Sham Chowdhary said in a written reply in today.is the main tributary of in district.The estimated cost of the project was Rs 3,630.67 crore which envisaged to provide hydro power benefits of 196 mega watt and providing irrigation facility to 31,380 hectare of land in belt, he said.The project will also supply drinking water to the belt of district with submergence area of 41 square km affecting 2,235 families, he said.The said since there was resentment regarding the height of the dam, CWC was directed to prepare a modified DPR with reduced height of 110 meters from 116 metres.The has accorded in-principle approval to the execution of Ujh multipurpose project in August last year.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)