Cybercrooks could use AI, ML for data breaches: Symantec

The tech world may be gearing up for using (AI) and machine learning (ML) to enhance operations but cybercrooks are looking at leveraging the same technologies for data breaches, according to a report by security firm



As per Symantec's 2018 predictions, cyber criminals may use AI and ML to attack and explore victims' networks.



"No conversation today is complete without a discussion about AI and ML. So far, these conversations have been focused on using these technologies as protection and detection mechanisms. However, this could change in 2018," Director - Product Management (Asia Pacific and Japan) Tarun Kaura warned.



Besides, cybercriminals would look at exploiting poor security settings and management of IoT devices at consumers' homes.



Citing an example, Kaura said if sensors of these devices are hijacked, attackers can feed audio, visual or other faked inputs to make these devices do what they want rather than what users expect them to do.



"Home users generally do not consider the implications of their home IoT devices, leaving default settings and not vigilantly updating them like they do with their computers," he said.



The attackers could also look at expanding their reach by exploiting expensive connected home devices.



Smart TVs, smart toys and other smart appliances can run into thousands of dollars and users are generally not aware of the threats to these devices, making them an attractive target for cyber criminals, Kaura said.