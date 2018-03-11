Cycle expedition to make people aware of protection of turtles

Two college students are on a cycle expedition in the villages along the coastal districts of to create awareness of protection of Olive turtles. and of Nimapda Autonomous College in district reached Berhampur town in district yesterday after cycling around 250 km from Konark. (DFO) Berhampur Ashish Kumar Behera felicitated the duo before they started paddling towards the mouth, one of the major mass nesting spot of the Olive turtles near town. Hailing the effort of the two students, the DFO said their expedition was significant as a record number of over 4.45 lakh Olive turtles laid eggs this time in the river mouth "We have decided to set off in a cycle expedition to create awareness of the protection of the Olive as the visit of the creatures are dwindling in the mouth for last few years," said Dillip. Several factors like the operation of the mechanised fishing trawlers, pollution on the nesting sites, non-use of in the boats cause disturbances on their mass nesting, they said. "During interaction with the people, school and college students, we advocated protection of Olive turtles.

They are our guests and we should give all protection to them", they added The two students started their journey on March 7 from Konark in district with an aim to reach at Gahiramatha, the major nesting site of the turtles in district on March 14 while covering the coastal areas of Puri, Chilika, Gopalpur, river mouth, Satakosia, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Siali and Paradip. Over 10 lakh Olive turtles visit the major mass nesting sites in cost, including the river mouth, the Gahiramatha and the mouth, near Astaranga in district.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)