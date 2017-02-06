NDMC renames Dalhousie Road as Dara Shikoh Road

BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi said it was done to honour Dara Shikhoh's contribution to Hindu-Muslim unity

The NDMC on Monday renamed in the capital as after the elder brother of Mughal emperor Aurganzeb.



The municipal body passed a proposal, put forward by MP Meenakshi Lekhi who is also a council member, to this effect at a special meeting convened by its chairman Naresh Kumar.



"The council has decided to rename the road to honour Dara Shikhoh for bringing Hindus and Muslims together," Lekhi said.



Dalhousie Road, which is less than 2 kms from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, was named after Lord Dalhousie, who served as Governor General of from 1848 to 1856.



"The proposal was first moved in 2014 for renaming Aurangzeb Road after Dara Shikoh. However, after former President passed away, the road was renamed in his honour," a council member said.



Lekhi's proposal was supported by NDMC Vice Chairman Karan Singh Tanwar but MLA Surinder Singh questioned the timing of the recommendation in view of assembly polls in four states.



"The proposal was carefully moved with an aim of pleasing the Muslim electorate ahead of the UP Assembly polls," Singh alleged after the meeting.



He said he had recommended that the road be renamed as Raja Surajmal Road as "he was the only ruler who was concerned about the wellbeing of people of all religions".



This is the third time that the NDMC has renamed a road in less than two years. In 2015, Aurangzeb Road was named as Road. Race Course Road, where the Prime Minister's residence is located, was renamed as last year.

