The danger of a conflict between and is growing, a leading Pakistani daily warned today after said his force was ready to call Pakistan's "nuclear bluff" and cross the border to carry out any operation if asked by the made these remarks while responding to a question during a press conference in last week on possibility of using its nuclear weapons in case the situation along the border deteriorates. "If we will have to really confront the Pakistanis, and a task is given to us, we are not going to say we cannot cross the border because they have nuclear weapons. We will have to call their nuclear bluff," Rawat had said. Dawn newspaper in its editorial said the very idea of calling a "nuclear bluff" ought to give all right-thinking and sensible people in South pause. "With the appearing to suggest that the Cold Start doctrine has become a core part of Indian strategy against Pakistan, the danger of a conflict between and is growing.

Crossing the international border is an act of war, and would simply have no option but to respond," the daily said. 'Cold Start doctrine' was developed by the for a possible war with This doctrine involves various branches of the conducting offensive operations as part of unified battle groups. The doctrine intends to allow India's conventional forces to perform holding attacks to prevent nuclear retaliation from in case of a conflict. "From the very beginning, the logic of Cold Start threatened to elevate the risk of nuclear conflict between and India, and yet has pursued it while denying its existence for many years," it said. Gen Rawats "disturbing" comments have also underlined the dire state of Pakistan- relations, it added. The paper said the the political climate in both countries suggested that bilateral relationship may at best stay frozen or could further deteriorate. "These are certainly not hopeful times for those desiring the normalisation of ties between and ultimately," it said. The daily said the recent meeting in between the national security advisers of and suggested that the two countries were aware that a total breakdown in communications was not desirable. "But if hawks on both sides are to be prevented from dictating the tone and content of bilateral engagements, meetings held away from the need to produce tangible results. Meanwhile, ought to consider why its leadership is growing more important at the policymaking level," it said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)