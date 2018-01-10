Darul Uloom Deoband asked to obtain permission for use of

The administration has asked Islamic seminary to obtain permission for the use of loudspeakers in its compound by January 15, an said. A notice has been issued to the seminary after the Uttar Pradesh banned the use of loudspeakers at temples, mosques and other public places without permission.

The state move came after the High asked it to ensure proper implementation of noise rules. The district administration has told the seminary that if it fails to obtain permission by the scheduled date, the equipment would be removed, the said. Loudspeakers are used in three mosques at the seminary. Saharanpur of Police Siddhartha said that similar notices have been sent to all religious organisations. said it was trying to obtain permission from the authorities concerned.

