Dassault Systemes says its deal with Boeing is the biggest in its history

industrial company announced today it has reached a deal with giant to modernise its system, in what it said was its biggest ever contract.



" will expand the deployment of products developed by Dassault Systemes," the company said in a statement, confirming information published by newspaper Le Figaro.



The paper, which is owned by Dassault Systemes, said " has signed a 30-year contract worth a billion dollars, renewable every 10 years".Contacted by AFP, declined to confirm the value of the deal, but said it is "the biggest in its history."also said today its second quarter net profit was up 21.4 per cent at 123 million euros (USD 143 million), and lowered some of its objectives to take into account the rise in the value of euro.The partnership with will focus on the use of its 3DEXPERIENCE "to design future products, to modernise the entire system and to deploy new services", Le Figaro said.It will hasten the digital switchover of Boeing's system and to give it "a competitive advantage in the commercial field, by reducing excessive delivery times", Le Figaro said.and its European rival Airbus have years of backlogs of orders for the most popular models of their commercial aircraft, and they get paid only when they deliver planes to their clients.