David Guetta's Bengaluru concert cancelled; law and order problem cited

The DJ is on a four-city tour which was expected to begin from Bangalore

The DJ is on a four-city tour which was expected to begin from Bangalore

French DJ David Guetta's concert, scheduled here for Thursday night, has been scrapped with the organisers citing "law and order situation" following the molestation incident during New Year's Eve as the reason.



The DJ, 49, is on a four-city tour which was expected to begin from Bangalore and then move to Mumbai, Hyderabad and New Delhi.



"Due to the present law & order situation in Bengaluru following the events that transpired around New Year's Eve, the authorities have recommended against holding the scheduled today in the city.



"We at Sunburn tried our very best to make it happen but the authorities understandably are not prepared to take any chances. Hence, today's unfortunately stands cancelled," Karan Singh, CEO, Sunburn, said in a statement.



The organisers said they hope to "reschedule" the if they get permission from the authorities and the artiste but there is no clarity at the moment.



"Other shows in Mumbai, New Delhi and Hyderabad are on as per schedule," Singh said.

Press Trust of India