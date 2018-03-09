CBI can detain Dawood Ibrahim aide Farooq Takla in gutkha case: Official

The arrest of Mohammed Farooq, alias Farooq Takla, could have a bearing on the gutkha case in which some businessman were accused of supplying machinery to fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim's brother Anees for a gutkha plant in Pakistan, a senior official said. Takla is an absconder in the gutkha case which is being heard by a special Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) court, police officials said.

Takla was yesterday arrested from New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport by the CBI after he arrived from Dubai.

Police said that Takla's role in the gutkha case had cropped up during the confessional statement of another accused alias in 2004.



During Jumbo's confessional statement in the gutkha case, Farooq Taklas name had surfaced, Suresh Walishetty, retired Assistant Commissioner of Police told PTI.

The team of ACP Walishetty and slain encounter specialist police inspector Vijay Salaskar had arrested



In his statement, had told police that he was present in a meeting called to settle a dispute between gutkha barons and J M Joshi in the presence of fugitive gangster



had told police that Ibrahim had asked Dhariwal to pay Rs 110 million to Joshi to settle the matter.



His confession stated that post the settlement, Joshi had allegedly arranged for the setting up of a gutkha plant in Karachi for Ibrahim'ss brother Anees.The machinery was sent from Nhava Sheva port to Dubai where took receipt of the consignment in the name of "Ali Asgar Company" and then forwarded it to Karachi, Walishetty said.The retired ACP said that Takla may be arrested in the gutkha case by the CBI as the case was transferred to the agency to probe Dawood and Anees Ibrahims gutkha business.Dhariwal died in October last year.