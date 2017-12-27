Day-night Test 'unlikely' in 2019 Ashes - ECB

will be unlikely to stage a day-night Ashes Test match when tour in 2019, and Wales Board chief executive Tom Harrison said on Wednesday.



Harrison said did not need a pink-ball Test in their home Ashes schedule, although has already staged four day-night Tests in recent years.



The two countries played the first day-night Test against each other in the second match of the current series at Oval earlier this month.A further two day-night Tests -- against and Sri Lanka -- are likely to be staged in the 2018-2019 season."It's to be decided, but it's unlikely, to be honest," Harrison told the during the fourth Ashes Test in"I think we've got a format that works brilliantly well for us in Ashes in the"Right time, right place, right conditions are the rules for day-night Test I think we'll wait and see, but it's unlikely I would say."counterpart said he was comfortable with the ECB's decision, if it materialised."We're obviously great advocates of it, we've seen the success of it here but Tom knows his conditions better," Sutherland said.

