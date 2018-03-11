Day temp rises in HP, Una records high of 32.4 degrees Celsius

Day temperatures rose by a few notches in most places in mid and lower hills today and Una in the foothills recorded a high of 32.4 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal. However, the minimum temperatures rose marginally in mid and lower hills but remained close to normal in higher hills and tribal areas. Sundernagar, Bhuntar and Nahan recorded their maximum temperatures at 28.6, 27.8 and 26.8 degrees Celsius, followed bySolan (24.6), Shimla (20.8), Manali (17.0) and Keylong 8.4 degrees Keylong was the coldest place in the region with a low of minus 4.4 degrees while Kalpa and Manali recorded minimum temperatures of 1.6 and 2.0 degrees The local has predicted dry in the region over next two days and rains or thundershowers in lower hills and rains or snow at isolated places in mid and higher hills from March 14 to 16.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)