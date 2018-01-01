Deadly crackdown on anti-president protests in DR Congo

Eight people were killed today and dozens arrested as security forces in DR Congo cracked down on Catholic worshippers who gathered at churches across the country to demand leave power, a UN source said.



Despite appeals notably from the to respect people's right to protest, troops fired into churches and bullets in the air to break up gatherings at Catholic masses, in one case arresting 12 altar boys leading a protest in



were also down as church and opposition groups defied a ban by authorities to push ahead with the demonstrations."Eight deaths -- seven in and one in Kananga," in central Democratic Republic of Congo, the source told AFP, adding there had been "82 arrests, including priests, in the capital and "41 in the rest of the country."At least four dead were civilians in the vast, mineral- rich central African country, wracked by tension over delayed elections. A statement said one had also been killed."Two young people were killed in the parish of Saint- Alphonse de Matete," in the east of the country, while another died in the Masina area, Pierrot- Rombaut Mwanamputu said in a televised statement.An at a demonstration in the central city of saw a man shot in the chest by soldiers who opened fire on worshippers gathered for what church leaders said would be a peaceful protest.In Kinshasa, AFP counted at least 15 people hurt and two more in the country's second-biggest city,The protesters were seeking a promise from that he will not seek to further extend his time in power in the mostly Catholic former Belgian colony.has been in power since 2001. Elections to replace him have been delayed and are currently set for December 2018.The says dozens of people have been killed during anti- protests this year.Impatience boiled over today, with all the country's main opposition and groups joining in the call for peaceful protests.One threatened a team of AFP reporters covering the crackdown at church in"If you don't clear out of here, I'll order that you be shot at," he said."Press, or not, no one is allowed inside. What's more, you have a white man with you -- that's a race that causes us problems."A for French radio station was briefly detained, AFP reporters saw.A churchgoer who asked not to be named described to AFP how officers dispersed worshippers from one mass in"While we were praying, the soldiers and the police entered the church compound and fired in the church," he said.One parishioner who identified herself as Chantal said: "People fell, first-aiders are resuscitating old ladies who have fallen" -- but added the carried on saying mass.At the in the northern Lingwala district of Kinshasa, security forces deployed as arrived, AFP reporters said.After the altar boys dressed in their liturgical robes were detained other protesters started singing for the Virgin Mary to "make go".Catholics of Kinshasa's "Lay Coordinating Committee" had invited worshippers to walk, holding bibles, rosaries and crucifixes, after mass.

