Dean of Diplomatic Corps takes up air pollution issue with MEA officials

According to officials, he shared these concerns after many diplomats based in Delhi approached him to raise it with the Indian govt

New Delhi 

Photo: istock

Dean of Diplomatic Corps Frank Hans Dannenberg Castellanos met senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs, including Chief of Protocol Sanjay Verma, on 

Friday and raised “concerns” of envoys over air pollution impacting their health. According to officials, he shared these concerns after many diplomats based in Delhi 

approached him to raise it with the Indian government. The meeting was to seek assurance that efforts were being made to bring down levels of air pollution, officials said.

First Published: Sat, November 18 2017. 00:54 IST

