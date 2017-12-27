Death toll from Philippine mall blaze rises to 38

The death toll from a fire that ravaged a in the southern has risen to 38 after the body of a was discovered, the city said today.



The died trying to rescue those trapped in the blaze at the four-storey in City on Saturday, the operators said.



Also killed were 37 employees of a 24-hour call centre for US-based market research firm on the top floor of the building.Sara Duterte, the daughter of Philippine Rodrigo Duterte, said one employee is counted among the dead even though her body has not yet been recovered.Duterte, who hails from City, has vowed to get to the truth of the blaze. Labour groups charged that the high death toll was a sign safety rules were not met, a claim denied by the mall operators.spokeswoman said in a statement today that "we categorically deny the allegations that we do not have enough fire exits, extinguishers, sprinklers and designated fire escapes. We have been fully compliant with the labour standards."The cause of the blaze has still not been determined. The justice and labour departments and Davao's fire-fighting bureau have ordered separate investigations.

