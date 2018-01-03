JUST IN
Mahashtra caste clashes: Mumbai school buses to stay off roads today
Decomposed body of 40-yr-old man found hanging from tree in JNU campus

The deceased -- identified as Rampravesh Singh -- was suspected to have committed suicide around six-seven days ago

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Photo of Jawaharlal Nehru University campus.
The decomposed body of a 40-year- old man was found hanging from a tree in the forest area on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus here today, the police said.

The deceased -- identified as Rampravesh Singh -- was suspected to have committed suicide around six-seven days ago, they said, adding that the body was found near the Nelson Mandela road in the jungle.


Singh was a resident of Najafgarh, the police said, adding that a mobile phone, an aadhaar card, a voter identity card, a driving license, Rs 90 in cash and a badge were also recovered from the body.

Other facts are being verified by the police.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Wed, January 03 2018. 03:16 IST

