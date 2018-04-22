Dedicated NIA wing to probe terror funding, money laundering by Naxals

A dedicated wing is being set up in to go after Naxal leaders and their sympathisers, who are allegedly involved in large-scale and spending huge amounts in the higher education of their children, officials have said.

The recently gave its approval for setting up the dedicated wing in the (NIA) for the task.

The move came following the NIA's extensive terror-funding probe against Kashmiri separatists, during which the central probe agency arrested several leaders of the Hurriyat and their kin, including the son of chief and the son-in- of hardline separatist leader

"A dedicated wing of is coming up to take up the and cases of the The has given the necessary approval for it," a said.

will go after the Naxal leaders and their sympathisers who are involved in all such cases, the said.

In February, the (ED) attached properties worth Rs 8.6 million of a Jharkhand-based commander,

It also attached assets worth Rs 6.8 million of two senior leaders - Bihar-based brothers Pradumn Sharma and Pramod Sharma - in connection with a money-laundering probe against them.

Pradumn has several aliases such as Kundan Ji, Lulha, Saket, and is in charge of the Magadh zone special area committee of Bihar- of Naxalites.

Pramod, having aliases such as and Pramod Singh, is the of Banawar sub-area zonal committee of the CPI (Maoist).

The investigation has found that proceeds of have been utilised by Pradumn and Pramod to make huge expenses towards the admission of Pramod's daughter in a medical college and coaching of their son and daughter at coaching institutes in and Patna, an said requesting anonymity.

The Maoists are known for often blowing up schools or hampering spread of educational institutions in its area of influence but for the education of their children, they are spending in lakhs of rupees, the said.

There have been allegations against several contractors who are collecting levy and laundering it on behalf of Naxal leaders in Jharkhand, and

All these cases may be taken over by and probed as and money laundering, the said.

As many as 90 districts in 10 states -- Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar, Odisha, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and -- are hit by Left Wing Extremism.

The geographical spread of the Left Wing Extremism has shrunk significantly in the last four years due to a multi-pronged strategy involving security- and development-related measures.

The significant features of the anti-Naxal policy were zero tolerance towards violence coupled with a big push to development activities so that the benefits of new roads, bridges, reach the poor and the vulnerable in the affected areas, another said.