Deepa's party office stoned in Chennai

Unidentified persons today pelted stones at the party office of J Deepa, niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, police said.
Deepa told reporters that the incident took place around 12.30 AM when a group of persons pelted stones at the office of her MGR Amma Deepa Peravai at T Nagar here.
Some window panes were damaged in the incident and police later inspected the spot.
She expressed suspicion that some acquaintances could be behind the incident.
Deepa has filed a complaint with Mambalam Police and a probe was on, police said.
