JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Coriander futures fall 2.50 pc on subdued demand

Tunisian schoolgirls rebel against having to wear uniform
Business Standard

Deepa's party office stoned in Chennai

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Unidentified persons today pelted stones at the party office of J Deepa, niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, police said.

Deepa told reporters that the incident took place around 12.30 AM when a group of persons pelted stones at the office of her MGR Amma Deepa Peravai at T Nagar here.


Some window panes were damaged in the incident and police later inspected the spot.

She expressed suspicion that some acquaintances could be behind the incident.

Deepa has filed a complaint with Mambalam Police and a probe was on, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, December 26 2017. 12:45 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements