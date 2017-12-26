Deepa's party office stoned in Chennai

Unidentified persons today pelted stones at the party office of J Deepa, niece of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, police said.



Deepa told reporters that the incident took place around 12.30 AM when a group of persons pelted stones at the office of her MGR at T Nagar here.



Some window panes were damaged in the incident and police later inspected the spot.She expressed suspicion that some acquaintances could be behind the incident.Deepa has filed a complaint with and a probe was on, police said.

