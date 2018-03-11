Del Toro launches scholarship for aspiring Mexican filmmakers

Oscar-winning del Toro, who was in his native city for the week-long International Festival, announced a scholarship for aspiring Mexican filmmakers. During the festival, del is imparting a series of free master classes to thousands of fans, reported Variety. After his first masterclass, the organisers announced the creation of the Jenkins-Del International Scholarship, a USD 60,000 annual award for an aspiring Mexican filmmaker to study abroad at a prestigious institute. "If we change a life, if we change a history, we change a generation.

The first push is very important," said del Toro, who will oversee a jury that awards the scholarship at the fest each year. Del and fellow countrymen ("Gravity") and Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu ("Birdman") regularly produce films from up-and-coming Mexican filmmakers. The director, whose romance-fantasy "The Shape of Water" took home four last week, also announced that his "At Home with Monsters" exhibit will hit museums in and next year. The exhibit features 500 drawings, paintings and concept pieces from del Toro's works, including life-size sculptures of monster figures. Oscar-winning Eugenio Caballero, who worked with del on "Pan's Labyrinth", will be curating the collection.

