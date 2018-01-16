Delhi Assembly: AAP rebel Mishra, BJP MLA marshalled out

Dramatic scenes were witnessed on the second day of the Assembly today with suspended leader marshalled out on the speakers' orders for lampooning BJP MLA Manjinder was also marshalled out along with Mishra for "obstructing" the Assembly staff taking the suspended leader out of the House and the issue was referred to the of the House. As the proceedings began, Mishra held up a poster bearing an image of AAP's Rajya Sabha MP-elect Sushil Gupta holding a snake with Kejriwal's face photo-shopped on it. Ram Niyas Goel objected to it and ordered him to be marshalled out. Sirsa sprang to Mishra's defence even as the marshalls were taking the suspended leader out.

This drew Goyal's ire who ordered that the be taken out as well. "I am forwarding the matter of Sirsa trying to obstruct the marshalls to the of the House," Goyal said. Sirsa told reporters outside the House that he was not blocking the marshalls but merely asking Mishra to go out. Earlier, Mishra alleged that had "sold" its Rajya Sabha seats and demanded a discussion on the matter in the House. The three-day session had a stormy beginning yesterday as the and BJP MLAs traded barbs and indulged in sloganeering over the sealing drive, leading to four adjournments in two hours and the marshalling out of two opposition legislators.

