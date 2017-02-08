Delhi-Bengaluru GoAir flight makes emergency landing

There were a total of 184 passengers and three infants onboard the flight

A Bengaluru-bound with nearly 190 people onboard made an emergency landing today at the airport here due to technical issues.



The incident happened in the evening and after landing safely, passengers were accommodated in the subsequent



There were a total of 184 passengers and three infants onboard the that made the emergency landing, according to a statement from



"G8-557 Delhi-Bengaluru had an emergency landing at Delhi airport at 1953 hours due to technical reasons," it said.



The was air-borne at around 1932 hours.



Airport sources said the landed safely on Runway 28 after the Air Traffic Control (ATC) announced full emergency.

Press Trust of India