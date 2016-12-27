Delhi govt likely to introduce different sizes of buses

Delhiites have been facing difficulties in commuting due to shortage of buses

Delhiites have been facing difficulties in commuting due to shortage of buses

The Delhi government is likely to introduce different sized buses, including midi and mini buses, in the city's public transport network to cater to the diverse needs of routes.



Government is mulling implementing the recommendations of the 2012 report of DIMTS which reportedly advocates running of different sized buses to augment public transport in the capital.



Many cities across the country have experimented with different sized buses to cater to the routes. For instance, Mumbai and its satellite cities have double-deckers, mini- buses running on different routes as per its requirements.



A senior government official said as per Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) report on route rationlisation, there is need to run different sized buses to augment public transport in the city.



Delhiites have been facing difficulties in commuting due to shortage of buses in the national capital.



At present, around 5,800 buses, including that of 4,200 DTC and 1,600 of cluster, are plying across the city, but there is need for 16,000 buses.



"The DIMTS report advocates introduction of different size of buses on the city roads to strengthen public transport. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was also briefed by Transport Minister Satyendar Jain about report," a senior government official said.



The official said the decision to implement the report will be taken soon.



He also said bus manufacturers have also assured the government that mini and midi buses could be provided earlier in comparison to normal buses.



According to the government, if mini and midi buses are run, they can be plied on the city's narrow roads while the current low-floor buses being big in size occupy more space, which often leads to traffic.

Press Trust of India