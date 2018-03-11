Delhi govt shifts 2 proposed driving test tracks to new locations

The government has shifted its proposed automated driving test tracks at Surajmal Vihar and to new locations due to lack of land availability and resistance by locals, a government said. The proposed facility at Surajmal Vihar will now be set up at near Karkardooma Court, while the one at DTC Terminal, Hauz Khas, will come up at DTC Terminal, Lado Sarai. A memorandum of understanding to set up automated driving test tracks at 12 locations was signed between the transport department of the government and the in December last year. "It was later reported that the driving test tracks are not feasible at Surajmal Vihar and DTC Terminal, Hauz Khas," an office order issued on March 6 by the transport department said. The government said the decision to shift the proposed tracks was taken due to lack of availability of land at Surajmal Vihar, while locals had protested against setting up of the automated driving test track at Besides the two new locations, the tracks will come up at the transport department's 10 other facilities, including in Burari, Jharoda Kalan, Dwarka, Mayur Vihar, Pratap Nagar, Loni Border, Rohini, and Shakoor Basti. The tracks equipped with cameras and sensors will cost around Rs 1 crore each and will be spread, on an average, across one acre land. At the time of signing of the MoU, Transport Minister had said the tracks would be ready in nine months. The first one was expected to start operation at Saray Kale Khan soon, the said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)